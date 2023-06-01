75,000 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,096 and sold 36,700 shares valued at $1,206,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 1,949,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

