75,000 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 2,061,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

