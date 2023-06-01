784 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,049. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.