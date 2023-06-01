872 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $233.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,538. The company has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

