ABCMETA Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $88.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,964.29 or 1.00045760 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001853 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $188.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.