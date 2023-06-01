Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,245.24

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,245.24 ($15.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,243.64 ($15.37). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.45), with a volume of 202,678 shares trading hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -673.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

