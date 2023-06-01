Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Holdings Lifted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 155.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,278 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACEL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $851,196.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,630,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,980. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $293.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

