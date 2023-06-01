Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 5th

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, June 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 5th.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 390,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

