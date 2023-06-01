Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $138,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after buying an additional 230,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after buying an additional 100,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 170.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Insider Activity

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,479. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.27.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

