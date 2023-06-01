Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

AGRO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 1,959,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy.

