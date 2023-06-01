adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in adidas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth $350,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 8.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get adidas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

adidas Stock Performance

ADDYY stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 76,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas AG has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.24 and a beta of 1.03.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.12. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.10%.

adidas Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.