Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 35.0 %
Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.68.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
