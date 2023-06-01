Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 35.0 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

