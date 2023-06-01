Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at 92 Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAP. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE AAP traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 3,943,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,161. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.