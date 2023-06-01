Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Down 3%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Advanced Info Service Public Trading Down 3.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.
About Advanced Info Service Public
Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.
