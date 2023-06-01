Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

