Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,015 Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 566,397 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at about $9,176,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $7,916,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,649.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Taylor Melvin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,649.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $785,600 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

