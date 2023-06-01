Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Altimmune worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALT. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Altimmune by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,442,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 442,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 301,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 257,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Insider Activity

Altimmune Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $140,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.