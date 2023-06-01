Advisory Research Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
EVRI stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.
