Advisory Research Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SpartanNash worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.91 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.71.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

