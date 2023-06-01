Advisory Research Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a current ratio of 37.56. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 920,620 shares of company stock valued at $105,658,231. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXDX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

