Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 23,319 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,744 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ADT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,558 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ADT by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ADT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ADT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at ADT

ADT Price Performance

In other news, CMO Delu Jackson acquired 8,650 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Porpora acquired 12,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 487,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,494,151.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

