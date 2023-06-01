Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Encore Wire by 4,549.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after buying an additional 127,396 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 99,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Encore Wire by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.