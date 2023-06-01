Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.83. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 7.88.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.