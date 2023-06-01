Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 640,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of AMG stock opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.
