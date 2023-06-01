Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in May

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 2,872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.6 days.

Africa Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Africa Oil stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $993.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.25. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is -26.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOIFF. Scotiabank raised shares of Africa Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production associated with oil and gas assets. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. Its portfolio of exploration assets includes Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone (AGC).

