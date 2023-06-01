AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Up 0.3%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 234,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 472,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $377.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

