Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,887,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,975,028 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $51.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.