Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Head to Head Contrast

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ainos and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 87.13%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ainos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -414.36% -52.75% -37.64% Verrica Pharmaceuticals -261.70% -50.33% -36.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ainos and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ainos has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ainos and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $3.52 million 4.08 -$14.01 million ($0.76) -0.94 Verrica Pharmaceuticals $9.03 million 26.49 -$24.49 million ($0.66) -8.64

Ainos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Ainos on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc. is a diversified medtech company, which engages in the development of medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. Its Medtech Solutions include COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, VOC POCT Ainos Flora, VOC POCT Ainos Pen, VOC POCT CHS430, Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, and Synthetic RNA. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

