Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $4,642,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. 977,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,458. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

