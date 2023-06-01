Alaethes Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

NYSE WM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.33. The stock had a trading volume of 752,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average is $159.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

