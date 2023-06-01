Alaethes Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,352. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

