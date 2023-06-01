Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 602.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 50,297 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

