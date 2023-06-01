Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 1,784 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Ventas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 30,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,705,000 after acquiring an additional 570,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 817,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,614. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -239.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

