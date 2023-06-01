Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.85. 1,392,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.