Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 592 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 4,204,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,943,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

