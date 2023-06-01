Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 8.6%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.31. 540,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 695,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $603.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,609,000 after buying an additional 1,446,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,402,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 501,048 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 374,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

