Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,909,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,377,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,206,000 after buying an additional 191,310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $185.01 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $120.43 and a one year high of $242.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

