Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.02

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.02 and traded as low as C$21.10. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$21.22, with a volume of 36,774 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.60 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 31.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5617332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

