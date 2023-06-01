Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,109. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

