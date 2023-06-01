Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.89-5.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05.
Altria Group Price Performance
NYSE MO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 364.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- C3.AI’s Lukewarm Earnings: Failing to Cash in on AI Boom?
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.