Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.87. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 97,310 shares.

Specifically, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at $52,300,849.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,882,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,350,642.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,775. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.38 million, a PE ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

