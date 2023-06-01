American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,888 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.28% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $109,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.64. 16,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,409. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.77 and a 52-week high of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $132.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

