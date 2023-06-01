American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $166,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,139. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.50.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.