American Century Companies Inc. Has $127.53 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,067,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $127,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,737,000 after acquiring an additional 458,855 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 769,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 76,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

