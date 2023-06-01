American Century Companies Inc. Has $151.01 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395,927 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of ChampionX worth $151,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $31,134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 34.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,655 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5,368.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 99,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

