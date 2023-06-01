American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 482,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.97% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $131,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.84. 145,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More

