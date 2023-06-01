American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.66% of CDW worth $159,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $172.14. 75,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.86.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.