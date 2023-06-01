American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,085,928 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,963,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Graphic Packaging worth $177,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 487,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,847. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.