American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 88,515 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 4.22% of Teradata worth $144,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Teradata by 2.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teradata by 34.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Teradata by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 84,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,830. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

