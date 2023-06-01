American Century Companies Inc. Sells 458,717 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,113,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $113,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $66.92. 10,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,128. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

